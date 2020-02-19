JOY LOUISE WILLBORN VICTORIA - Joy Louise Gilley Willborn, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 17, 2020. Joy was born March 17, 1939 in Hunt, TX to the late Joy Marie Jackson Gilley and Forrest T. Gilley. Joy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a great cook and baker as well as being a talented pianist. Joy previously worked as a secretary for Northside Baptist Church, where she was a member, and Region III Education Service Center. She is survived by her sons, Scott Willborn (Debra) of Katy, Chris Willborn (Darlene) of Victoria, David Willborn (Robert Garcia) of Goliad; brother, Gene Gilley of Victoria, 6 grandchildren, Adam, Zach, Cameron, Garrett, Michaela and Maxton, who were her pride and joy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwane "Tuffy" Willborn and brother, Odell Johnson. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM with Pastor Mickey Ewing officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers are Adam Willborn, Zachary Willborn, Cameron Gomez, Garrett Gomez, Michaela Willborn, Maxton Garcia, Gene Gilley, and Theresa Walshe. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Tiffany Cardenas, mom's caregiver for over 4 years, Senior Helpers and Crown Hospice. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (8)
- Bond proposal could shelve attendance zone changes, superintendent says (7)
- County judge to define scope for post-Harvey audit (6)
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (4)
- Letter: Reader expresses views on socialism and its effects (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (3)
- Pro/Con: Should employers screen potential employees for nicotine use? (3)
- Guest column: Administration seems to operate on a different leadership theory (3)
- 1 contested race emerges as filing closes for Victoria school board (2)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.