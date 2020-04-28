JOY BORN El Campo - Joy Evelyn Judd Born departed this life on April 15th, 2020, in Pasadena, California. She was 80 years old. Joy was born May 17th, 1939, in El Campo, Texas, to Elvin and Ora Belle Judd. She grew up in Edna, Texas. She attended Edna High School, where she was an honor roll student, a cheerleader, and a clarinetist in the marching band. Also during this time, she once served as the Jackson County Fair Queen. The Jackson County Fair was a tremendous platform for young people to learn the importance of being a responsible adult through raising livestock, and many would use the money they earned at auction to help pay for college tuitions. After graduation, she attended school at North Texas State University. She was a member of the Gamma Eta chapter of Alpha Phi sorority and loved to tell the story of the night she spent with Bo Diddley, referring to an all night sorority party at which he was the featured performer. After graduating with a degree in speech therapy, she went to work for the Grand Prairie school system as a speech therapist. In July of 1963, she married George Henry Born of Jackson County, Texas. They moved to Austin, Texas, where Joy began a new position as a speech therapist in Williamson County. In 1967, they moved to Clear Lake City, Texas, where she designed and oversaw the construction of the family's first home. They had one son, Brett Douglas. In the early 70's, the family moved to Altadena, California, and Joy worked as the head of household. She also worked as a private instructor, not only utilizing her skills as a speech therapist, but also tutoring children in grammar and mathematics. After a few more moves, including a return to Austin, and six years in Boulder, Colorado, Joy moved to Victoria, Texas, to live out her retirement. Her passion was reading, and she acquired an extensive collection of first edition books. She was the consummate host and enjoyed planning and hosting soirées. She was impressively creative and enjoyed making numerous arts and crafts projects that she would design on her own and create from scratch. Other hobbies included collecting stamps, needlepoint, crochet, horseback riding, and white water rafting. She was known for her intellect and her sharp wit. She was always concerned about the welfare of others and would go out of her way to help anyone family, friends, and strangers alike. Joy was preceded in death by her father, Elvin, and her mother, Ora Belle. She is survived by her son, Brett, his wife Maria, her brother John, her youngest brother, Gary, and her sister-in-laws, Gwenda and Sandy. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
