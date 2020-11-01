Joyce Ann Drost
VICTORIA — Joyce Ann Drost, 78, a native Texan, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Honoring Joyce’s wishes, there will be no public services. However, she left a handwritten note saying, “To all my family and friends, ‘Thanks for all the times!’”
Joyce was born May 16th, 1942 in Shiner, Texas to the late Roy “Frenchie” Domingue and Cleo Emma De Harde Domingue. She lived in Victoria most of her life, graduating in 1960 with the first full-term class of the new Victoria High School. Very athletic, she was proud to play Varsity basketball through high school, fast-pitch softball for several years after graduation, and with many different bowling teams through most years of the rest of her life. Joyce married Charles Drost of McFaddin in 1960 with whom she had two loving sons. In her early career, Joyce worked in the office of Gulf Coast Paper, Co., before later following her father into “cold call” sales ? an unusual position for a woman at the time, and one in which she was successful. Around midlife, Joyce got hit with the bug to travel and worked as a flight attendant for US Airways. Although she loved the work, Texas pulled too hard on her and, after a few years, she returned to Victoria to work as the office manager at Victoria Auto Recovery. She retired in 2017.
Throughout her life, Joyce loved activity, whether it was sports, dancing, going to the casinos, or getting together with her friends for a good hand of pinochle, poker, or clinker. She also enjoyed the peacefulness of working in both her vegetable and flower gardens or simply waiting for a fish to take the bait on a line. She was also a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Roy “Frenchie” and Cleo Domingue; her brother, Robert Roy Domingue; the father of her children, Charles Drost; and her longtime companion, Marvin Lassmann.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Roy L. Drost (wife, Rev. Deb) and Lonnie W. Drost (wife, Gina); a sister, Barbara Domingue; four grandchildren, Laurie Starkey (husband, Jacob), Charles Brently Drost (wife, Kathryn), Brandyss Drost and Ashley Drost; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving fur babies, all rescues: two dogs, “Prissy” and “Lucky,” and a cat (who thinks she’s a dog), “SisSis;” along with many more loving family members and friends. She will be missed by all.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Rau, Adolph Hernandez, Allen Laflamme, Bubba Bayer, Jeff Cowan, Dale Hartman, Raymond Mitchell and David Pillar
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Joyce’s life at her house on Saturday, November 7th, at 2 p.m. where they can smile, laugh, recall and say, “Thanks for all the times!”
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
