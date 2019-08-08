JOYCE ANN WILLIAMS LIBBY LAKE JACKSON - Joyce Ann Williams Libby, 65, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 21, 2019, in Angleton, Texas, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born May 13, 1954, to Robert Dean Williams and Verna Lea Spangler Williams in Danville, Illinois. Joyce met the love of her life, Dale Libby, in 1971 during their senior year in highschool. They were married in Peoria, Illinois, on August 10, 1975. Joyce worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell after high school. She and Dale moved to Victoria, Texas, in 1976 after he accepted a job with Union Carbide. After the children were born, Joyce was mostly a stay-at-home mom, but she was a busy volunteer at First United Methodist Church and in the community. In 1985, she and three other women from the church started a soup kitchen, Christ's Kitchen, which is still in operation today. Joyce was the first director and served the first meal - peanut butter and honey sandwiches with hot coffee - to five transient men, even though the building had no cooking facilities. As the children grew up, Joyce worked a few part time jobs, but the job she loved the most was secretary in the medical education department at Citizen's Medical Center in Victoria (1998-2002). Joyce and Dale moved to Lake Jackson in 2002 after Dow Chemical acquired Union Carbide. She enjoyed going to concerts in Houston and driving her 2004 Corvette convertible all over town. She always had a big smile on her face. When the grandchildren came along, she was thrilled to be called "Grammy." She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Verna Williams. She is survived by her husband, Dale Libby; son, Reverend Dean Libby (Debbie);daughter, Jessica Sheppard (Michael); grandchildren, Caitlyn, Logan and Luke Libby, and Torrance and Bailey Sheppard; sisters, Jane Quarrello and Mary Helfrich (Gary); cousin, Janice Nelson (Bill); and uncle, Tom Spangler. A memorial service celebrating Joyce's life will be held on August 10, 2019, 11 am, at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive in Lake Jackson. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Country Village Care in Angleton for the loving care she received during the last four years of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Brazoria County Gathering PlaceInterfaith Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 2050, Angleton, TX 77516; Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011; or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
