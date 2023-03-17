Joyce Arlene Hall
PORT LAVACA — Memorial services will be held in honor of Joyce Hall at First United Methodist Church, 814 North San Antonio Street, Port Lavaca, Texas on Saturday March 18, 2023, at 11am.
Joyce Arlene Hall passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria, Texas.
Joyce was born on October 19, 1934, in San Perlita, Texas to the late Vernon Ray Naylor and Elsie Sasse. She was a 1952 graduate of Woodsboro High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1956. She married Charles Ira Hall of Nixon, Texas on June 2, 1956, in Woodsboro, Texas.
She was an active member of the Methodist Church since 1992 where she used her business skills to faithfully serve.
Joyce started her education career in a two-room schoolhouse on a ranch outside of New Braunfels. She was a well-regarded educator teaching English, Vocational Office Education (VOE), Business and most notably typing. She retired after 30 years of molding and mentoring generations of young adults.
Joyce spent much of her life devoted to following Charlie, her sons, and grandchildren in all their sporting events. She even postponed her wedding ceremony to support Charlie at his national track meet in San Diego, California spending her honeymoon with her new husband and Coach Strahan. She has spent countless hours catching steps, keeping stat sheets, videoing, and providing advice along with encouragement when needed. Golfing with Charlie became a favorite activity after retiring in 1989. She was a great competitor. She loved cards, dominos, games, puzzles, and truly any friend/family competition or gathering. She loved to read and was a great cook especially her chocolate and buttermilk pies. But her favorite thing in all the world was her family. Her heart grew with each addition from weddings to births. Joyce and Charlie’s love story of 66 years is an inspiration for all.
Joyce is survived by her husband Charlie, three sons: Rusty and wife Peggy, Randy and wife Alicia and Rob with wife Stacey. Seven Grandchildren: Cory Hall (Lindsay), Cody Hall (Hilary), Sarah Hall, Hunter Hall (Natalie), Hudson Hall (Jennifer), Robin Kok (Ethan), Kathryn Whitehead (Aaron). Eight Great Grandchildren: Bryce, Braden, Zoe, Charlie, Levi, Holden, Brennan, Phineas, and a new baby girl due this September. One Sister: Linda James. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her Parents V.R. and Elsie Naylor; Siblings: Francis Barnhill Murphy; Dollie Sterling; Herschel Naylor; Margarete Karnei; Edgar Naylor; Bernie Hall; Travis Naylor and Bobbie Naylor.
Serving as honorary pallbearers: Cory Hall, Cody Hall, Hunter Hall, Hudson Hall, Ethan Kok, Aaron Whitehead, Joel Hall, and Jody Hall
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorials to Hospice of South Texas (605 East Locust Avenue, Victoria, TX 77901) or Calhoun County Library (200 Mahan St, Port Lavaca, TX 77979)
