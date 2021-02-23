Joyce Dawn Porterfield Baugh
REFUGIO — Joyce Dawn Porterfield Baugh, 83, passed away peacefully in The Woodlands, Texas on February 20, 2021, surrounded by family. Joyce was born on August 24, 1937 in Gladewater, Texas to Tice and Janavee Porterfield. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, James Baugh Sr., her parents, and brothers Billy Mac Porterfield and Bobby Porterfield. She is survived by her three children, James (Sharon) Baugh, Jr., William (Patty) Baugh of Woodsboro, TX and Janna (Steve) Barnhart of Houston, Texas. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, her crown jewels. Joyce loved being called Grama by both friends and family. She was a homemaker, known for her amazing pies and delicious chicken fried steak dinners. She loved family holidays and spent a great amount of time decorating and preparing for each. Her favorite hobbies included fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her big smile and contagious laughter. Visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 4pm- 8pm Graveside services will be Thursday, February 25 at 1:00 pm at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas where she will be laid to rest. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 48 COVID-19 cases; 1 death reported in the Crossroads (3)
- Port Lavaca smoke shop owner turns self in, retains Austin cannabis law attorney (3)
- Victoria paramedic reflects on vaccinating hundreds against COVID-19 (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
- As thousands in Crossroads lose power, state officials say outages will last into Tuesday (2)
- Power outage reported in Victoria after car hits utility pole, driver arrested on DWI charge (2)
- Political cartoon for Feb. 19 (2)
- Man charged in Port O'Connor boat crash to go before grand jury (3)
- 9 crashes reported in Victoria early Thursday due to slippery conditions (1)
- Scammers attempt to lure woman into prize scam (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.