Joyce Elder

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.