Joyce Grubert
YOAKUM — Joyce Grubert, 94, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. She was born September 25, 1927 in Lavaca County to Adolph and Emillie (Supak) Chudej. She was raised in the Breslau and Moravia communities. She later moved to Yoakum where she went to work at Tex Tan and met the love of her life, John Grubert. They were married September 23, 1946 in the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Moravia, Texas. They lived in Yoakum and were blessed with two daughters, Diane and Dawne. Over the years the family enjoyed vacations to the coast and hill country and spending time with neighbors and friends. Joyce worked in the public the majority of her life. She retired from HEB as the GM Manager in 1985. She loved people, gardening, flowers and plants. She especially loved animals and always provided them with a meal and shelter. She had a green thumb and her yard was a rainbow of colors and was honored with “Yard of the Month” many times. Joyce was a great cook and never used a recipe for most dishes. She was known for making the best fried chicken, pickles and Czech pastries. She was a faithful supporter of St. Joseph Catholic Church and School. John and Joyce sacrificed to send their daughters to St. Joseph School. For many years, even after John’s passing, the St. Joseph School Pre-K and Kindergarten students trick-or treated at their home where Joyce dished out halloween candy. She will be remembered for her beauty, kindness, caring nature, and love of God and everyone she met.
Survivors are daughters, Diane (Charles) Havlik and Dawne Wendel (Dr.Crayton Ciborowski), both of Yoakum; grandson C. J. (Teri) Havlik of College Station; great-granddaughters, Haylen, Hollyn and Holdyn Havlik; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; cousins; special friend “baby daughter”, Vicky Huber, “The Gang” and countless friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband John and infant son, David Grubert.
Visitation 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
