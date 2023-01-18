Joyce Henderson
ROCKPORT — Joyce Lavon Henderson passed away on December 29th, 2022, the same way she entered the world, surrounded by love. She was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1938, into the Talbott family. Joyce grew up in Lolita,Texas, where she became known as “Sis” to many who loved her. Shortly after graduating from Industrial High School, she married the love of her life Gordon Henderson on August 10, 1956.
Joyce was a loving mother to Kimberly and Michael and mother-in-law to Kathy Henderson. She loved being Memaw to Brandon and Katie Henderson more than anything else. Joyce loved her nieces and nephews immensely and took great pride in keeping up with everyone’s lives. She was known for her kind heart, persistent strength, and never-ending ability to feed anyone. From people to animals, Joyce did everything she could to ensure everyone left her presence with a full stomach. Even with her long, perfectly manicured nails, she never shied away from working in the yard and getting her hands dirty. She was a woman of quiet and stoic strength.
Joyce will be remembered for caring for others with complete grace and dignity. She is preceded in death by her father John R.Talbott, mother Nancy, brothers Bobby Talbott and John Darrell Talbott , husband Gordon, and daughter Kimberly. She is survived by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Kathy, grandchildren Brandon and Katie, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held on February 10, 2023 time 2: PM at The First Baptist Church of Rockport, Texas 1515 North Live Oak street Rockport,Texas. In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks those who are able instead to make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities and Make A Wish Foundation.
