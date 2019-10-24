JOYCE IDELL JOHNSON NORDHEIM - Joyce Johnson, 89, of Nordheim passed away Sun. Oct. 20, 2019. She was born March 3, 1930 in Goliad County to the late Alvin and Ruby Fromme Kenne. She is survived by son Maurice Johnson of Nordheim, daughters Marsha Baumann of Palacios and Jimmie (Clinton) Kanak of Canyon Lake. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, ten great-granchildren and sisters Adrienne Brandt and Oma Dean Pantel. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband James Edward Johnson. Visitation 6-8 pm Fri. Oct. 25, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 2 pm Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
