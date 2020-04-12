JOYCE JACOBS YOAKUM - Joyce Jacobs, 85, completed her earthly journey Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born in Gephart, Lavaca County to the late Guy Richard Wilkerson and Madeline (Smith) Wilkerson. She was a member of Hope Baptist Church, was broker/owner and appraiser of Jacobs Real Estate and served as Election Judge of Lavaca County Pct # 16. She married her beloved Robert Jacobs June 21, 1952 at Hope Baptist Church and they worked together for the next 66 years, raising their family, ranching and serving their community. Survivors are her daughters, Janet (Mike) Absher of Moulton and Linda (David) Sternadel of Hope; son, Randall (Sheri) Jacobs of Hope; six grandchildren, Jacob (Renee) Absher, Brandon (Tiffany) Absher, Reagan Jacobs, Mathis Sternadel, Lindsey Jacobs and Lauren Sternadel; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Landry and Emma Absher; brother, Glenn (Pat) Wilkerson of San Marcos; brother-in-law, Richard (Sandra) Jacobs of Hope; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Jacobs; daughter, Brenda Joyce Jacobs; brother-in-law, Johnny Jacobs and sister-in-law, Doris Jean Jacobs Hadley Graveside Services to be held at Salem Cemetery with Rev. Tim Williams and Rev. William Walker officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Memorials may be given to Hope Baptist Church or Hope Community Center or Salem Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.