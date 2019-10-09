JOYCE DARLENE JENKINS VICTORIA - Joyce Darlene Jenkins, age 83, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Yoakum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Yoakum, Texas. Joyce was born in Nodaway, Iowa on December 19, 1935, the first child of Charles Sylvester and Ida May (Lippold) Barker. Joyce grew up in Iowa and graduated from Nodaway High School in 1954. She attended one year of business school and then married and moved to San Diego, California. She moved back to Villisca, Iowa in 1968 and began a career as a bookkeeper in payroll for National Farmer's Organization. She was a loyal employee of NFO until her retirement in 2010. She was awarded for "40 Years of Dedicated Service." Joyce enjoyed singing in the church choir and was a requested soloist at funerals and other church events. She was an excellent cook that could just whip up a meal or make a scrumptious dessert. Joyce's fudge was a Christmas tradition. She loved attending Iowa State basketball and football games. After retiring she relocated to Victoria, Texas to be with her family. She continued her love of playing cards and bingo with her Senior Circle friends. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Diane (Mark) Ehlers; granddaughters, Ashton Ehlers and Abby Ehlers; sisters, Erma Jean (Alan) Bishop and Karen Gourley; and brother, Paul (Judy) Barker. Joyce loved her family and was most proud of her Aggie granddaughters. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Sam Jenkins, and grandson Riley Ehlers. It is Riley's turn to be spoiled by Grandma Joyce. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (3)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.