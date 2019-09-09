JOYCE KNOX VICTORIA - Joyce Simecek Albrecht Knox, 86, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the full obituary.
