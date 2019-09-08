JOYCE KNOX VICTORIA - Joyce Simecek Albrecht Knox, 86, went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2019. Joyce was born in Yorktown on November 7, 1932 to Alfred and Stella Simecek. She married Carlton Albrecht on July 24, 1951 and they had two sons. Carlton was killed in a tragic rig explosion on December 29, 1959. Joyce moved with her two sons to Victoria. Here she met and married Shelby "Buddy" Knox. Joyce and Buddy were married 44 years until Buddy passed away of lung cancer on February 7, 2007. Joyce was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her farm in Yorktown where she fished and hunted. Traveling with friends and being with family, especially her grandchildren, were her favorite pastimes. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Joyce is survived by two sons, Darrell Albrecht (Patti) of Victoria and Travis Albrecht (Jacinta) of Rockport; a brother, Don "Butch" Simecek (Mavis) of Yorktown; sisters, Jo Ann Jarzombek of Victoria and Faye Franz (Randy) of Tyler; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Stella Simecek; an infant brother; husbands, Buddy Knox and Carlton Albrecht; and brother-in-law, Rudy Jarzombek. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be at 11 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Don Simecek, Lance Albrecht, Shelby Albrecht, McCager Albrecht, Nash Albrecht and John Ford. Special thanks to Dr. Larry Riedel, Dell Gonzales and Courtyard Nursing Home for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers friends can make donations to First English Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
