JOYCE MARIE SCHOBEL KREHMEIER
TOMBALL — Joyce Marie Schobel Krehmeier, of Tomball, TX, formerly of Victoria, TX, passed away on July 8, 2022. The daughter of Robert Paul Schobel and Lena Koehl Schobel, Joyce was born in Eagle Lake, TX, on July 11, 1929. Joyce lived her early life around Ellinger and moved with her family to Victoria in 1942, living there most of her life until moving to Tomball to be near one of her daughters. She graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1945 and went to work at Victoria Bank and Trust. She married Herman Krehmeier on May 31, 1948. When their first child was born, she devoted her life to being a wife and mother. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Herman, son David and brother, Bobby Schobel. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Krehmeier of Tomball, Karen (Glen) Dabney of Mountain Home, AR, and a son, Thomas (Lynetta) Krehmeier of Houston; three grandchildren, Kim (Kevin) Mann of Paragould, AR, Stacy (Bobby) Palmertree of Murphy, TX and Kelly (Mildred) Dabney of Minot, ND; five great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren, Addison and Miles Mann, Carlie and Sydney Palmertree, Liam Dabney, Anthony and Alexandra Brown; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Schobel, Betty Bruner and Mary Lassman as well as several nieces and nephews. A visitation (5:00 - 6:00pm) and vigil (6:00 – 7:00pm) for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 13 at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 14 at 11:00am at Saint Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, TX. Burial will be Friday, July 15 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria, TX at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Victoria, TX; Saint Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, Spring, TX or Trinity Lutheran Church, Victoria, TX.
