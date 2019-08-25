JOYCE MARIE SISTI MISSOURI CITY - Joyce Marie Sisti passed away at her home in Missouri City, Texas on August 15, 2019 at the age of 85. Born January 27, 1934 in Akron Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie Maloney. She was predeceased by her brother, John Maloney and brother-in-law, Dick Appling. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Robert Sisti, of 44 years. She is lovingly remembered by her sister Joan Appling of San, Antonio, Texas, daughter Dawn Pakebusch and her husband Arvin of Victoria, Texas, her son Dirk Abbott of Victoria, Texas and her son Devon Abbott and his wife Laura of Clearwater, Florida. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren Trisha Collier and her husband James, Trevor Abbott, Judson Pakebusch and Holly Pickering, and husband Chris, as well as great-grandchildren James, Thomas and Marilyn Pickering. A private memorial will be held on August 29th at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas.
