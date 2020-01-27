JOYCE MARIE WARZECHA INEZ - Joyce Marie Warzecha completed her celebration of life on earth and was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1939 in Victoria, Texas to Emil and Olivia Hanselka of Inez. Joyce retired from the Victoria Independent School District where she worked for 23 years. Throughout her journey she served on many civic organizations. Her vibrant personality and willingness to pray for and serve others will always be remembered. Her unwavering faith in our Lord was sustained and strengthened through her volunteer work and life-long membership at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Inez. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. Joyce is survived by her devoted husband Alfred Warzecha after recently celebrating sixty (60) wonderful years of marriage. She is also survived by her daughter, Shelley Knobloch (Erett) and sons Keith Warzecha (Leigh Ann), Kenneth Warzecha (Jan) and Blaine Warzecha (Bren) as well as her ten grandchildren; Clay Warzecha, Haley Warzecha, Grace Warzecha, Macey Knobloch, Tyler Warzecha, Kyle Knobloch, Sarah Warzecha, Lexi Warzecha, Brooke Warzecha and Kade Knobloch. She is survived by her sisters Doris Witte, Bobbe Wenzel and Connie Hanselka and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Pallbearers: Clay Warzecha, Tyler Warzecha, Kyle Knobloch, Kade Knobloch, Erett Knobloch and Daniel Witte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease. Words of comfort may be shared with the family a www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
