Joyce Mary Berkovsky
EL CAMPO — Joyce Mary Berkovsky of El Campo, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on May 27, 1933 to Christian and Vlasta Brom in Nickle, Texas.
Growing up you couldn’t get Joyce “Baby” Brom off the softball field or the dance floor, always spending time with family and friends, especially with her sister and best friend Eloise. In 1955, she married Benjamin James Berkovsky of Sweet Home and in 1965, with three rambunctious children in tow, they moved to El Campo where she helped Ben begin his dental practice. They were married sixty-four years upon Ben’s death in 2020.
Joyce was a devoted housewife, mother, sister, grandma, great grandma, and friend to many. She was a fabulous cook and an expert seamstress, her specialty being baby bibs and Barbie clothes. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed taking trips with family and friends, and her hands were always in the flowerbeds or wrapped around jars to can or pickle everything delicious from the garden. She was an exceptional bowler having participated in numerous state tournaments. She was a long-time member of the Czech Heritage Society and the Catholic Daughters of America where she attended many state and national conventions. She loved singing with the St. Philip Church choir, was a spirited Ricebird fan, and Sunshine Lady. Next to loving her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much, Jetty Joyce could always be found at the coast with a fishing pole in hand.
Joyce is survived by her children; Debbie Karasek and husband Larry of
El Campo, Larry Berkovsky and wife Margaret of Kingwood, Janice Berkovsky of Houston, Andy Berkovsky of Austin; five grandchildren, Kevin George, Craig George and wife Samantha, Josh Berkovsky, Jared Berkovsky, and Julia Berkovsky; two great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Benjamin Berkovsky; sisters, Evelyn Raab and Eloise Zissa, and brothers Eugene Brom and Elvin Brom.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4:00-7:00PM at Triska Funeral Home. A Catholic Daughter of American rosary will follow at 7:00PM. The Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Philip Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kevin George, Craig George, Josh Berkovsky, Jared Berkovsky, Jimmy Berkovsky, Brad Kutach, Neil Rothbauer, and Matt Weatherly. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Karasek, Samantha George, Frank Kacal, Julia Berkovsky, and Gina Rothbauer.
Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or St. Philip Catholic School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
