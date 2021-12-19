Joyce Parma
YORKTOWN — Joyce Jablonski Parma, 80, of Yorktown passed away Thurs. Dec.16, 2021. Joyce Cecilia was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Yorktown as the youngest daughter of the late Henry and Agnes Tam Jablonski. She was the 1959 Salutatorian of Yorktown High School and captain of the basketball team. She graduated from Durham Business School in San Antonio. She retired from the Social Security Administration as a Claims Representative in 1997 after 32 years of faithful service.
She is survived by her husband, Ben L. Parma, Jr.; children, Brenda (Oscar) Perez, Ben L. Parma III, Kenneth (Lynda) Parma, Cynthia (Paul) Brown, grandchildren, Roy (Katie) Nolte, Matthew (Stephanie) Nolte, Steve (Shelby) Nolte, Wayne Nolte, Luke & Levi Brown; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Dueser Brown. Joyce will be missed by Archie, her beloved & faithful dog of 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Jablonski; sisters, Adele Walker, Lorene Dlugosch, Elaine Laake and Margaret Williams.
Joyce married Ben L. Parma, Jr., Dec. 2, 1961, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown & began their married life together in San Antonio. In 1974, they were given the opportunity to return to their roots by purchasing Joyce’s family farm estate. Because she was born & raised in the country, she enjoyed every aspect of the farm life including raising cattle, hogs, turkeys, guineas, & chickens. Joyce loved her chickens, hatching new baby chicks each year. Joyce had a passion for gardening, diligently storing up the work of her hands. She was a great cook & baker always making sure everyone was well fed. She loved her grandchildren making a genuine effort to attend whatever event they participated in. Joyce enjoyed traveling and in her retirement years, traveled the U.S. with Cindy who was working as a travel nurse. She was a keen game player with dominoes & canasta being her favorites. If one was lucky enough to be her partner, a win was assured. Joyce loved going to casinos with family & friends enjoying the nice food & hotel. Joyce was dependable, organized, & selfless. She never forgot a birthday which was always celebrated with a homemade cake & singing. In her final weeks, the Lord blessed them with being able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Visitation 5-7 pm Monday, December 20, 2021, with Rosary at 7 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Father Frank Lenz will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be her older grandsons and sons-in-law. Altar servers are her younger grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or mass intentions.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- Morrison discusses latest legislative session at Victoria meeting (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Texas' oldest deli to celebrate 140 years in Victoria (1)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.