JOYCE PATRICK AUSTIN - Joyce Patrick, 83, formerly of Yoakum, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born May 10, 1937 in San Antonio to the late George and Sarah (Fudge) Elliot. Survivors are her husband, George Franklin Patrick; daughters; Betty Ruth Krauser, Elizabeth Helen Stover and Roberta Gene Bannister. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Funeral Service 12 noon Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Mr. Darrell Powell officiating. Burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries