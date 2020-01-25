JOYCE ANN ROGERS VICTORIA - Joyce Ann Rogers left this world the afternoon of January 20, 2020, in the loving care of family and friends. Joyce began her life journey of love and effort on October 5th, 1939, in Victoria, Texas. She was a seamstress by trade, but worked as an office manager for the late Lester Meis with Bugmobiles of South TX for 30 years. "Mama" was a devoted daughter, sister, and mother, assuming the role of caregiver and hug enforcer from a very young age, gladly maintaining that supreme role 'til the end of her time with us. Her stock in trade was good food, clean clothing and home, and bountiful encouragement to her sons, grandchildren, and the sons and daughters of many others to whom she opened her home with great pride and pleasure. She was preceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Arthur "Artie" Rogers. She is survived by sons, Arthur (Jenn) Rogers , Kevin (Heather) Brown, Norman Joel (Jennifer) Brown, daughter-in-Love Sandra (Jim) Buck; siblings, Ray Williams and Jimmy (JoAnn) Williams; as well as grandchildren Riggan, Tennyson, Cailie, Emery, Jason, Chris, Brandon, Ian, Peyton and Patryk and her two great grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin. A memorial service will be held at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria Texas,on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
