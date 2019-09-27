JOYCE GERDES SMITH PORT LAVACA - Joyce Gerdes Smith, 82, of Port Lavaca passed away September 21, 2019. She was born January 10, 1937 in Yoakum, TX to James Jerome Gerdes and Marie Samora Kacir. Joyce was involved in Girl Scouts, PTA, and the Port Lavaca High School Class of '55 Reunion Committee. She also enjoyed sewing and going to bluegrass festivals with her husband. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey V. Smith (Stephenie) of Port Lavaca, TX; Teresa Morgan (Tom) of Palacios, TX; Valerie Reese (Steve) of Port Lavaca, TX; Eric A. Smith (Lorrie) of Port Lavaca, TX; and Lisa McLellan of Drexel, Missouri; brother, Randy Kacir (Robin) of Port Lavaca, TX; sister-in-law, Carolyn Gerdes of Alvin; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion A. Smith; parents; sister, Geraldine Gerdes; and brother, Jerry Gerdes. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m., and funeral services to begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers are Justin Smith, Wyatt McLellan, Cody Reese, Michael Morgan, Scotty Morgan, Caitlin Johnson, Melanie Smith and Courtney Reese. Honorary Pallbearers are Kurtis McLellan, Garrett McLellan, Jake McLellan, Alan Smith, and Scott Norris. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
