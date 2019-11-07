JOYCE AMARYLIS TSCHIRHART VICTORIA - Joyce Amarylis Heller Hawkes Tschirhart lived in Victoria, Texas for 90 years and then relocated to Cedar Park, Texas. She passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Amarylis was born July 4, 1928, to Adolph and Hilda Ida Amalia Weber Heller, in their home near Mission Valley in Victoria County. Her parents were engaged in farming. She was baptized September 2, 1928, confirmed April 18, 1943 and married Lloyd Bennet Hawkes on December 8, 1946 in Zion Lutheran Church in Mission Valley. In 1941, her parents bought a 316 acre farm known as "The Jackson Place" on the Lower Mission Valley Road. The property was part of several thousand acres where Margaret Wright, the "Mother of Texas," ran cattle, and it is recognized as the first ranch in Texas. Amarylis named her inherited portion "Caliche Hill." Amarylis attended Mission Valley School through the ninth grade. She placed in the Ready Writing Competition (Victoria County, District; Regional in Kingsville and State in Austin.) After being out of school a year to care for her mother, she enrolled in Patti Welder High. With permission to combine the three grades into two years, she graduated as Salutatorian of the Class of 1946 and later attended The Victoria College. Amarylis married Bennet Hawkes who had served in the Navy during World War II. Bennet became a locomotive engineer for Southern Pacific Railroad. They joined First English Lutheran Church on November 29, 1946. Their daughters and sons-in-law are Eileen and Gene Niswander of Elgin, Texas; Beverly and Steve Lange of Point Venture, Texas; Julie and Keith Martin of Victoria, Texas. Personal assistant, friend and honorary daughter is Patricia Patterson (Larry) Williams. Grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren are Mark (Michelle) Williams; Josh Martin (Kristi Wagner), Taylor and Blake Martin; Stuart (Lindsey) Martin, Grant and Luke Martin; Jacqueline (Jeff) Thomas, Conner and Katie Thomas; Stephanie Lange; Trish Niswander (Patrick Jones); Mike Niswander (Gabby Bouzigard). Honorary great grandchildren are Dakota Lassmann and Elisa Ordonez. Family Friend is Richard Skipper. Sister-in-law and dear friend is Ernestine Heller. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Adolph and Hilda Weber Heller, first husband of 36 years Bennett Hawkes, second husband of 10 years Wilburn Eugene (Bill) Tschirhart, special companion Herb Hanselman, sister Vivian Heller Moritz, brothers Walter Heller, Herbert and wife Ethel Heller, Raymond Heller, Sister-in-law and best friend Marguerite Heller and nephew Dennis Heller. Mrs. Tschirhart enjoyed volunteering, homemaking, entertaining and decorating for events and special occasions. She was an active member of First English Lutheran Evangelical Church and served as office secretary for Rev. J.C. Felger, Rev. Edwin Dodt and Rev. Harold Pearson. She participated with Fifty and Fun, Lydia Circle, Good Cheer. She served as Sunday School teacher, Greeter, Office Volunteer, Mother's League (President), Church Council (Secretary), First English Lutheran Women (Elder, Trustee, Secretary, Treasurer and Reporter), Historical Committee, Wedding Coordinator and Stewardship and Evangelism (Director). Amarylis loved writing. She proofread and edited doctoral dissertations for several ministers. As Historian, she helped type and compile the first 75 years of her church's history. She served four years on the Task Force that helped establish Cristo Nuestra Paz, the first Lutheran Hispanic church mission in Victoria. Amarylis helped with the Resettlement of Refugees from Viet Nam, volunteered with Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, served as Secretary of the Victoria Lutheran Conference and as an Elder and Secretary for the Victoria Conference of Churches. She was employed as secretary for Dr. John Shackelford and Dr. Bill Branch at Grace Presbyterian Church, at The Devereux Foundation, and was Receptionist and Head Secretary twelve years for Mr. Lloyd Morgan, the Director of Education at Region III Education Service Center. Mrs. Tschirhart was active in American Business Women's Association (Charter Secretary), Citizens Medical Center Auxiliary (Pastoral Care Volunteer), Victoria County Retired School Personnel, Retired Railroad Employees Association. (Secretary and Co-Editor of Newsletter), Victoria County Genealogical Society, PTA, Crossroads Independent Cattlemen's Association (Newsletter Co-editor and Chairman of Decorating Committee,) Lions and Lionesses (Secretary, Publicity Chairman and Newsletter Editor), Couples Dance Club, Victoria Promenadors Square Dancers, New Year's Eve Dance Sponsors, Patti Welder Class Reunions, Family Reunions, Family History, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary (since 1986), Farm and Ranch Club (Member). She was Historian for Adolph and Crecencia Will Heller Family and Adolph and Hilda Heller Family. Amarylis married Bill Tschirhart July 13, 1986. Bill's daughters are Sandra (Jay) Morris and Lisa (Jeff) Fimbel. They helped organize the S.P. Retired Railroad Employees Association May 19, 1992 and were President and Secretary-Treasurer. Amarylis had a strong Christian faith and encouraged everyone to find and use their God-given special talents and skills. She found joy in hosting celebrations for family. She took pride in her yard and home. She loved talking to everyone. Amarylis was quoted saying, "If you pray for rain, have enough faith to carry an umbrella." The family would like to thank Guiding Hospice of Round Rock and Sagebrook Health Center in Cedar Park for their competent and loving care in the final days. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 8 at Rosewood Funeral Home. The celebration of life service will be at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 am on Saturday, November 9 with Pastor Jim Pearson presiding and Nephew Don Heller assisting. Serving as pallbearers will be Everett Moritz, Kernell Moritz, Richard Heller, Aaron Heller, Leland Schroeter and Edward Heller. The graveside service will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to donor's choice or First English Evangelical Lutheran Church. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
