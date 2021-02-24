Joylyn Gunn
CORPUS CHRISTI — Joylyn June Triesch Gunn, age 84, passed away February 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on June 29, 1936 to Eugene and Roena Triesch in Blanco, TX, where she lived until she graduated from Blanco High School. She then attended bookkeeping school in Corpus Christi, TX, where she met the love of her life. Joylyn married her husband, Carl “Moose” Gunn, on March 11, 1962. They happily lived and raised their family in Corpus Christi until retiring to Hallettsville, TX, in 1994. A place they called their haven on earth. Joylyn was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hallettsville.
Joylyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a talented seamstress, sewing formal dresses, cheerleading uniforms and bridesmaid dresses for her daughters and their friends. She quilted baby and graduation memory blankets for her grandkids as well as missionary work with her church quilting group. She also volunteered at the Lavaca Assistance Ministry Body (the LAMB) and the Hallettsville Rehabilitation Center. She will always be remembered for her dedicated faith in our Lord, devotion to family, and welcoming heart to all.
Joylyn is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her parents; brothers, DeeLee Triesch, Kenneth Triesch, Larry Triesch; and sister, Imogene Wagner.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Lynette Hilton and husband Randy of Corpus Christi, TX, Gay Wakefield and husband Fred of San Antonio, TX; son, Brian Gunn and wife Dawn of Corpus Christi, TX; 7 Grandchildren; and 4 Great-Grandchildren; brothers, Eugene (Butch) Triesch, Delbert Triesch, Calvin Triesch and Danny Triesch as well as her many “favorite” sister-in-laws.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 26 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Hallettsville, TX. A celebration of life reception will follow the service at the church. A Graveside Service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 27 at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX.
Having the distinguished honor to server as pallbearers are Michael Triesch, Cody Triesch, Clay Wagner, John Durham, Craig Mitschke, Lance Wheatley, J.B. Richter, and Rudy Luna. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Wagner, Steve Wagner, Colby Hilton, Colton Gunn, Keifer Gunn, and Clayton Harrington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lavaca Assistance Ministry Body, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Many thanks to Nora, Melissa, Dorothy and the rest of the staff at Del Cielo for their compassionate care.
