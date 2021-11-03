JT Malone Spears
CUERO — JT Malone Spears, 32, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 in Cuero after a yearlong illness. Malone was born on December 24, 1988 in Cuero to Dennis “Bubba” and Peggy Pick Spears. He graduated from New Braunfels High School and attended Austin Community College. He most recently lived and worked in Corpus Christi. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; maternal grandfather, JT Pick; paternal grandparents, WT Spears and Vernell Spears Audilet; uncles, Jay Pick and Douglas Taylor; and aunt, Janet Spears. Malone and his mother would like to say thank you to his friends and family for their love and support, and for the happy times he often spoke of. We especially acknowledge his grandparents, Gloria and Ray Buchhorn of Mission Valley; uncle, Luther Pick of Goliad; aunt, Sandra Spears Taylor, her daughters and their families of Corpus Christi; Travis Buchanan of Stockdale and his sons, Derek and Trey and family; uncles, Travis (Lorey) Spears of Cuero and Bill Spears of San Antonio, and their respective families and aunt, Donna Pick of Port Lavaca. Malone also expressed his love for and adored his cousins and close family friends. A memorial service for Malone will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, 2 pm at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiners’ Hospital or Crown Hospice in Victoria. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

