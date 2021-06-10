Juan A. Ramos
Juan A. Ramos
INEZ — Juan A. Ramos went to be with the Lord June 6, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born May 6, 1939 in Stafford, Texas to the late Urbano and Josephina Ramos.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm with funeral service and military honors to follow at 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Ramos; brothers Julian and Isidro and sister Josie.
He is survived by his children Lilia (Joseph) Deleon, Paul (Angela) Ramos, Anna (Roger) Jones, Juan Ramos Jr., and Donna Weathers; siblings Salome, Pedro, Ursula, Placida and Janie; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren and his best friend Lupe.
Juan was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He spent time working on his ranch and enjoyed his grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

