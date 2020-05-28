JUAN MANUEL CARABAJAL VICTORIA - Juan Manuel Carabajal of Victoria, Texas passed away May 20, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born in Palacios, Texas September 9, 1951 to Alejandro Carabajal and Regina Martinez. Juan worked for Mid Coast Lease Service, Gary Abrameit and various jobs throughout his life. He was also a Catholic. Juan was preceded in death by his father, Alejandro Carabajal and brother Amador Carabajal. He is survived by his son, Johnny M. Carabajal; grandson, Jeremy Carabajal (Michala Hogue) of Victoria; granddaughter, Hilary Carabajal (Frank Pohle) of California; great-granddaughter, Pixie Rayne Pohle of California; his mother, Regina Martinez Carabajal; former wife, Natalie Garay (Baltazar Garay, Jr.); former daughter-in-law, Sandy Curtis (Chris); 3 brothers, Samuel Carabajal (Rosalinda), Alejandro Carabajal, Jr., and Fernando Carabajal. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad from 2pm-7pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10am at Berclair Cemetery with Father Ty Bazan officiating. Honoring Juan as pallbearers will be Sam Carabajal, Alejandro Carabajal, Jeremy Carabajal, Jesse Rivas, Joe Alex Carabajal, Amador Carabajal, Jr., Gabriel Cisneros, and Baltazar Garay, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are his friends and family. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home-Goliad.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.