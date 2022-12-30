Juan Cruz Rios
PORT LAVACA — Juan Cruz Rios “Pops”, 21, of Port Lavaca, was called home on December 22, 2022 in Corpus Christi. JC was born in Port Lavaca TX to Rudy Rios and Quilina Barelas on July 22, 2001. He went to school at Seadrift and Port Lavaca and graduated from Hope High School.
JC played baseball and football in his younger days and always had family there to watch him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Tata, dad and Uncle Rudy and made sure grandma always had tacos ready to go. He was a Houston Astros, Texas A&M and New Orleans Saints fan and enjoyed watching his teams play. He loved spending time with family and hanging out with friends. JC was a loving brother to his siblings, God brother Kayden and God sister Ciyera. Recently, JC’s focus in life was his newfound love in Evelyn and her daughter Kaliyah who she knew as “Papi”.
JC is preceded in death by his uncle, Eddie Joe Barelas.
JC is survived by his father, Rudy Rios, his mother Quilina Barelas (Daniel Perez); grandparents Apolonio Sr and Gloria Rios and Marcela Garcia (Michael); sister Maylen Perez; brothers Kaleb Barelas, Richard Duran, Jayden Barelas, and Zachary Henson; Godparents Rudy and Christy Morales, God sister Ciyera Morales; Girlfriend Evelyn Juarez and daughter Kaliyah Rodriguez.
Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday January 2, 2023 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday January 3, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift. Burial will follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rudy Morales, Marcus Barelas, Dillon Amejorado, Arthur Morales, Thomas Padilla, Ayden Maddux, Aron Amejorado, and Diego Garcia.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Zachary Henson, Kaleb Barelas, Richard Duran, Jayden Barelas, Kayden Padilla, Kyrie Padilla, Tristen Ruiz and Albert Morales.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com Memorials may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Seadrift. The family of Juan Cruz Rios wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the medical staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital that took special care of JC.
