Juan Francisco Ochoa
VICTORIA — Juan Francisco (Johnny) Ochoa passed on September 17, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1956 to John and Cornelia Ochoa. He is survived by his sons; Max Ochoa(Mary Kay), Robert Ochoa(Brenda) and Joey Ochoa; sisters, Dora Hernandez(Ricky), Birdie Garcia(Adam Jr.), B.B. Cardenas(Oscar); grandchildren, Paisley, Elindi and Cypress Ochoa and aunts, uncles and cousins from S.A, West Texas and Edna; Life long friends, Walter Martinez and The Queen City Neighborhood Family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

