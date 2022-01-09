Juan "John" Antonio Mendez Sr.
VICTORIA — Juan “John” Antonio Mendez Sr, 76, went to be with the LORD on January 2, 2022 in Victoria, Texas. He was born on June 1, 1945, in Taft, Texas to Antonio and Maria Mendez. John resided in Bloomington, Texas for over 55 years.
John attended Rockport-Fulton High School and excelled in sports, particularly baseball.
He worked as a Millwright/Welder and retired from Formosa Plastics.
His greatest passion was collecting baseball cards and spending time with his family. He spent many summers on the Frio River with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister, Celia Barrientes and grandson Jacob Macias.
John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Adela Romero Mendez, his children Brenda Autry (Kevin) of Placedo, Texas, Barbara Estrada (German) of Killeen, Texas, John A. Mendez Jr (Glenda) of Victoria, Texas and Sarah Mendez of Bloomington, Texas; Sylvia Michael of Rockport, Texas, Ruth Calles of Holiday Beach, Texas, Melinda Cardona (Herman) of Frisco, Texas, Johnny Alvarez (Kim) of Rockport, Texas; Brother, Joe Mendez of Rockport Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Michael Autry, John Mendez III, Joshua Estrada, Timothy Mendez, Gavin Mendez, Kirk Larimore, Johnny Alvarez
Visitation will be held at 10:00am-8:00pm. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 814 East Main St. in Rockport, Texas. Prayer Service will be held at 6:00PM. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport, Texas. Interment will follow at Aransas Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the Burial service, the family would welcome you to join for food and fellowship at the Rockport American G.I. Forum 1911 Hardee St. Rockport, Texas 78382.

