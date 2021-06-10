Juan “John” Villa Solis
CUERO — Mr. Juan “John” Villa Solis, 80, of Cuero peacefully passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born March 27, 1941 in Gillett to the late Santiago and Dominga Villa Solis. After the early death of his father, Juan was faced with having to take on the roll as provider along with the other siblings. Juan married Augustina Alvarez on May 14, 1960 in Gonzales; then after a few years moved to Cuero where they raised their four boys. He worked at BrenTex Division in Cuero as a Mill Foreman where he retired after 25 years of dedicated work. Juan was a family man who is survived by his wife of 61 years, Augustina; sons, Juan (Margaret) Solis, Jr., Freddie (LeeAnn) Solis, Richard Solis and David (Dolores) Solis; sister, Helen Saenz; brother, Jimmy (Gloria) Solis; brother-in-law, Robert Saenz; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Josephine Saenz; brother, Ruben Solis step-sisters, Anita Alonzo and Victoria Garza; and brother-in-law, Baldemar Saenz. Juan was a hard worker who loved providing for his family. He enjoyed weekend gatherings and holidays with his sons and their families. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, he loved to do yard work, but what he loved most was being on the water, fishing. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and caretakers, for their professionalism, knowledge and compassionate service as he battled Parkinson’s disease. Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 Pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10:00 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Richard Solis Jr., Matthew Solis, Xavier Solis, Brendan Solis, Baldemar Saenz Jr., and Ricky Chisum. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion or Parkinson’s Foundation.
You may send condolences or sign the guest book at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
