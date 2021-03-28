Juan “Johnny” Alegria
VICTORIA — Juan Alegria, 69, lovingly known to most as “Johnny”, of Victoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born February 9, 1952, one of nine children born to Ben Alegria and Santos Escalante Alegria.
Johnny was an extremely talented musician and vocalist and had a passion for music. He was a part of numerous bands over the years and received several awards for his work. Johnny was a lead vocalist and guitar/bass player in the bands, “Gone Country”, “Katrin”, “Tentacion”, Grupo Sol”, “Los Amigos” and most recently “The Majestics”, along with numerous others through the years. Johnny was a giving, kindhearted, and forgiving man; he enjoyed making people laugh and loved to entertain. He also was a pool shark and poker player in his day. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Ben, Sr. and Santos Escalante Alegria; and his brother, Ben Alegria, Jr., Floyd Chacon, Julia Huerta, Marcella Rendon, Juanita Chacon, Mencho Chacon
Johnny is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Annie Alegria. He is also survived by his children, who have lost their hero, Gina Marie Alegria and companion, Jose Leal, John Ben Alegria and wife, Amy, Jason John Alegria, Melanie Jean Aguilar and husband, Lucas, and Kristen Jade Alegria; brothers, Henry Chacon and his wife, Minnie, Robert Rivera and his wife, Sue, Richard Alegria and his wife, JoAnn, and Jimmy Alegria and his wife, Carmen; sisters, Tommie Guerra, Linda “Mickey” Ramirez and her husband, Jimmy, Maria “Lupe” Sanchez; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; his best friend of 43 years Mary Rodriguez, along with numerous other loving family members and adoring fans.
Family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., Monday, March 29th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, a rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM for Johnny and his brother, Ben Alegria, who recently passed away in February. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00PM, Tuesday, March 30th at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1311 E. Mesquite in Victoria. Honoring Johnny’s life and his passion for music, pallbearers will be, Lucas Aguilar, Carlos Guerra, Mark Guerra, Frank Alegria, Gustavo Trevino, and Eliseo Uresti.
Johnny’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Father Gary Janak of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Dr. Daniel Cano, PA Stephanie Abraham Sippel, and the staff at Citizens Medical Center for all the care and support they offered to the family during this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhom.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.

