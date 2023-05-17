Juan Martinez, Jr.
VICTORIA — Juan Martinez, Jr. entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2023 at the age of 66. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 AM in Centro de Alabanza Church 1702 E. Juan Linn St. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
He was born June 17, 1956 in Robstown, Texas to the late Juan Martinez and Paula Rodriguez Martinez.
Juan was known by many for being a jokester and always loaning a helpful hand. Juan was also known for being a truck driver for many years. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, nephew, god-father, brother and husband for 44 years to the love of his life Julia R. Martinez.
Juan is survived by his sons Juan Martinez (Cecilia) of Michigan, Juan Martinez (Jennifer of Corpus Christi and his one and only daughter Paula Martinez (Juan) of Victoria; his sister Batriz Sepulveda; his brother Modesto Martinez (Anselma) of Victoria; grandchildren Juan, Karina, Isabella and Cecilia Martinez, Ashley Luna, Julia, Juan, Serenity Martinez, Gillianna, Gerallynn, Geramiah and Gerald Gonzales, Jr.
In addition to his parents Juan was preceded in death by his son Margarito Martinez, his brothers Joe, Jesus and Fernando Martinez and his sisters Maria Martinez and Valentina Gaytan.
Pallbearers are Joe Martinez, Jr., Joe Martinez, Fernando Martinez, Jr., Modesto Martinez, Jr., Alex Anthony Arvizu and Ramiro Rodriguez, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Juan Martinez, Juan Martinez, Geramiah Gonzales and Gerald Gonzales, Jr.

