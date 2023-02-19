Juan P. Rosales
VICTORIA — Juan P. Rosales, 50, lovingly known to most as “Johnny”, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, 2023. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 24th, at 10:00AM at Faith Family Church, 2002 E Mockingbird Ln., with interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Johnny was born May 27, 1972, in Victoria, Texas to Juan Rosales and Samia Gutierrez. Johnny was very involved with his church at Faith Family, and he was a part of the usher team. Johnny was a community volunteer, and he was known for always being willing to help others due to his selfless nature. He was very loving, and he loved being with his family. Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Tina Elizabeth Flores.
Johnny leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Samia Gutierrez and father, Juan Rosales; son, John Matthew Rosales; daughter, Delaney Elizabeth (Larry Buesing); siblings, Annette Lira (Leonard), Samie Flores (John), Rocky Jay Rosales (Robert Gatto), Leanna Castillo (Thomas); grandchildren, Raiden Silas Buesing; nieces, Kayla Littles and Lauryn Flores; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.