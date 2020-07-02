JUAN MANUEL PADIERNA VICTORIA - Juan Manuel Padierna, 69, passed away on Monday, June 29th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2nd from 2:00pm-7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with a rosary to be recited at 6:00pm. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 9:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 208 W. River St. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
