Juan Pena
VICTORIA — Juan Pena Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, July 10th, 2022. Family will gather for a private service to be held at a later date.
Juan was born July 03, 1947, in Berclair, Texas to the late Juan and Vicente Pena. Juan had a passion for anything electrical, loved being out on the bay fishing, watching western movies, and most of all, spoiling his grandchildren. Juan was enlisted in the United States Air Force during the time of the Vietnam War, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was honorably discharged from his service in August of 1971. Juan met the love of his life, Sondra Sue Otto, and on April 15, 1983, they were married and then together they watched their family grow with love for 39 wonderful years. Juan was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Vicente Pena, and brother, David Pena.
Juan leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sondra Sue Pena; daughter, Tracey Adams (Jacky) of Pearland; sons, Clifford Pena (Alicia) of Refugio, Jason Robert Pena (Chloe) of Victoria; grandchildren, Everlli Kay and Maddux Harvey Pena of Victoria; step-grandson, Donovan Perez of Refugio; and sister, Dolores Carabajal of Beeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.