JUAN MANUEL RIOS SEADRIFT - Juan Manuel Rios, age 75, of Seadrift Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, Texas surrounded by his children and beloved wife of 57 years. He was born June 18, 1944 in San Benito, Texas to the late Juan and Rita V. Rios. Juan lived most of his life in Calhoun County, started working at a young age to help his parents, married and worked hard to provide for his family. He loved fishing, gaming, watching westerns, making friends, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his beloved wife, Frances O. Rios, Daughters; Linda Ybarbo (Lonnie) of Port Lavaca, Rachel Castillo of Victoria, Sons; Juan M. Rios, Jr. of Lockhart, Ruben Rios of Victoria, and Samuel Rios of Austin, 5 Sisters, 3 Brothers, 10 Grandchildren, and 15 Great-Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Parents, one Sister and one Brother. Visitation will begin Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will continue Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seadrift with Father Tommy Chen to officiate. Burial to follow at Seadrift Cemetery in Seadrift. Pallbearers will be Louis Morales Jr, Zachary Gaona, Oscar Gaona Jr, Apolonio Rios, Lionel Carabajal, and Lonnie Ybarbo. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader's gift package to the White House (7)
- Victorians plan to start new decade with a bang (5)
- Letter: Regular citizens are not 'woke,' they are angrily awakened (6)
- Letter: The metamorphosis of the Democratic Party (5)
- Letter: Studying past presidents offers insight (4)
- Do you support the U.S. action of the pre-emptive strike that killed Iran’s top general? (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: VISD errs in dumping YMCA after-school program (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Wind farms a worthy alternative natural resource (2)
- Letter: Protocol needed for armed bystanders at active shooter situations (2)
- Letter: We all need to stand with our president (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.