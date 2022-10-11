Juan Salazar
VICTORIA — Juan Salazar, age 98, died on Friday, October 7, 2022. Juan was born in Victoria, Tx on July 20, 1924 to the late Alejandro and Isabel Perez Salazar.
Juan is survived by his sons Humberto Salazar, Victor Salazar and John Salazar and his daughters Isabel Gutierrez, Olga Chavez and Lydia Rodriguez. Juan is survived by one sister Margaret Rubio and his grandchildren: Melody Gutierrez, Nehemiah Gutierrez, Harmony Rodriguez, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Rebecca Chavez and Joshua John Rodriguez and his great grandchildren Juan Lujan Jr., Benjamin Lujan, Lucia Rodriguez and Zirus Rodriguez.
Juan is preceded in death by his wife, Refugia Orta Salazar, his parents and brother Alejandro Salazar, Pete Salazar, and Joe Salazar and also sisters, Carmen Wells, Ana Betts, Conrada Hernandez, Feliciana Humphey and Katie De La Garza.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. also at Grace Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
