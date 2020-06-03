JUAN L. SALDANA JR. VICTORIA - Juan Saldana Jr., 76, was called by the Lord on May 31, 2020. He was born to Juan Saldana Sr. and Maria Lopez Saldana on September 27, 1943 in Harlingen, TX. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where he held active roles as a eucharist minister and the Cursillo program throughout the 90s. He was the owner of Seat Cover Center as an upholstery designer and repairer. Juan married his wife, Rosemary Perez, on October 23, 1960 in Bay City, Texas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. They lived in Bay City, Firebaugh, California and Abeline, Texas throughout the 1960s before settling in Victoria, Texas in 1969 where they would raise all four of their children. Juan held various jobs in his teenage years and young adult years before getting into the upholstery business. Despite only having an intermediate school education, he managed to master a skillset that found him happiness and provide for his family. One of his greatest joys in his car upholstry projects was his ability to bring classic cars to life. He worked jointly with his brother, Alfredo Saldana, before opening his own business in 1984. He embodied a sense of hard work throughout his entire life. The epitome of his hard-work values was most evident when he experienced a massive heart-attack in 1999. Despite the near-death experience, he preserved to maintain his business for several more years and provided help to his loved ones for his remaining 20 years on Earth. He was an active fisherman and enjoyed helping others whether it was having his grandchildren work at his business to learn the importance of hard work, or helping his loved ones with car or home restoration projects. He enjoyed attending family celebrations and achievements, especially when it was accompanied with Tejano dancing. Juan and his wife enjoyed taking trips to Mexico and other locations throughout the USA in his lifetime. He was a man of faith and continuously sought a religious journey throughout his adult life. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Saldana, sons John Saldana III and Edward Saldana, daughters Roseanna Ramos and Marian Saldana; brothers Arthur Saldana, Alfredo Saldana, and Edward Villafranca; sisters Sarah Padilla, Odilia Sauceda, Ida Saldana, and Delia Cortez; 12 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Juan is preceded in death by his sisters Chrisanta Saldana and Celia Saldana; and grandson Joe Louis Sanchez. Serving as pallbearers are Edward Villafranca, Richard Saldana, Ruben Ramos, Chris Garza, Javier Ybarra, and Jaime Flores. Honorary pallbearers are Dawn Sanchez, Niaomi Ybarra, Marina Hernandez, Breeanna Saldana, Analisa Saldana, Elizabeth Saldana, Richard Saldana Jr., John Saldana IV, Nicholas J. Ramos, and Julian Ramos. A rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by church services at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
