Juan V. Poncio
VICTORIA — Juan V. Poncio went to be with the Lord August 22, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born July 12, 1945 in McFaddin, Texas to the late Pedro Poncio Sr. and Genoveva Vasquez Poncio.
Juan was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a hard worker and always made sure his wife and family never went without. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music, going fishing, and his absolute favorite was taking gambling trips to Louisiana.
He is survived by his children Lisa (Tim) VanWoerkom of Lake Forest, California, Eugene (Lisa) Poncio of Victoria, Texas, and Jaime Poncio of Victoria, Texas; sister Rosa (Wally) Gonzales of McAllen, Texas; brother Miguel Poncio of Victoria, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Alice Poncio; son Juan Poncio, Jr.; sister Sylvestra Gonzales and brothers Manuel V. Poncio, Sr., and Pedro V. Poncio, Jr.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pall Bearers are Lupe Gonzales, Robert Poncio Jr., Cheno Poncio, Lupe Garcia, Manuel Poncio Jr., Leo Martinez, Miguel Perez, and Benjamin Poncio.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Miguel Poncio, Marcos Poncio, and Troy VanWoerkom.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
