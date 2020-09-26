Juaniece J. Madden
PORT LAVACA — Juaniece J. Madden, 87, of Port Lavaca passed away September 22, 2020. She was born January 10, 1933 in Six Mile to Henry and Winifred “Winnie” Kisiah Marek. She was the owner of Maddens Inc. and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She and her husband were also very active
in community projects such as the Senior Citizens and the Animal Shelter.
She is survived by her sister, Hallie Bonorden (Thomas) and nephews, Kenneth Marek and Glenn Marek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis R. Madden; parents; brother, Kenneth H. Marek; sister-in-law, Rose Marek; and nephew, David Bonorden.
Friends can come pay their respects to Mrs. Madden on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Kenneth D. Marek, Glenn H. Marek, Thomas E. Bonorden, Tina Bonorden, Leslie Bonorden and Natalie Bonorden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heritage Center, Calhoun County Humane Society, or Harbor organization for children.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
