Juanita Garza
VICTORIA — Juanita Garza, 70 of Victoria, lovingly known to most as “MoMo”, passed from this life surrounded by her loving family, Friday, January 8, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, January 13th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Thursday, January 14th at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory on Laurent Street in Victoria. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Juanita’s life and her faith serving as pallbearers will be, Joseph Ray Morales, Michael Ray Morales, Pedro Salazar, Jr., Cruz Suniga, Jr., Faustino Gonzales, II, and Jacob Scott Canchola.
Juanita was born March 28th, 1950, one of nine children to the late Jose Angel and Crispina Cantu Garza. Being a part of a large family, Juanita learned at a young age the importance of family. Her family was her passion, she devoted her life making sure her children and grandchildren felt every ounce of her love. Holidays for her were a special time and shopping and doing for her family brought her great joy. Juanita previously worked as a caretaker for numerous families in the Victoria area, she took great pride in the care she gave each one of them. When she was not out shopping for her next special gift, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking. More than anything she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren & great grandchildren who absolutely adored her. Juanita’s family will always cherish the special items she sewed for them, the wonderful holiday dressing and tamales she cooked and her simple loving way she cared for them. Juanita was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory for over 30 years. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Crispina Garza; her eldest son, David Garcia, Jr. in 2016; and her siblings, Beatrice Garza and Ernestina Loya.
Juanita leaves behind to continue her legacy of caring for others, her loving children, Michael Garcia, Michelle Vargas and her husband, Fidel, Jr., JoAnna Vargas and her husband, Paul, Sandy Bell Garcia and her husband, Ray Morales, Amber Canchola, husband Jacob: her siblings, Lupe Garza, Rosie Saenz and husband, Rocky, Roy Garza and wife, Paulina, Elena Guerra, Maria Louise Garza, Jose Garza and wife, Lupita; 12 grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; her beloved puppy, “Tootsie”; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
