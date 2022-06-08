Juanita Hernandez soliz
REFUGIO — Juanita Hernandez Soliz, 96, passed away June 4, 2022. She was born February 8, 1926, in Winter, Texas to the late Rito and Seferina Hernandez. Juanita was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Tx. She was employed by the Braman family for many years as a head cook. Her enjoyment in life was family, reading the Bible, fishing and cooking. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Amadeo Soliz, and daughter Elodia Lares. Survivors include daughter; Rosie (spouse Johnny) Gonzales of Refugio, Tx.; son Raymond (spouse Patty) Soliz of Lake Jackson, Tx. Grandchildren James Gonzales (spouse William Anderson), Rene (spouse Kimberly) Gonzales, Raymond (spouse Maria) Soliz Jr., Daryl (spouse Wendy) Soliz, Christopher (spouse Lydia) Gonzales; great-grandchildren are Ashley Gonzales, JR Gonzales, James Pena, Ryan Gonzales, DJ Soliz, Sebastian Soliz, Coby Soliz, Mercedez Soliz and Araceli Gonzales, great-great grandkids Kaygen Lewis and Ashlynn Lewis. Pallbearers will be James Gonzales, Rene Gonzales, Raymond Soliz, Jr., Daryl Soliz, Christopher Gonzales and Oscar Lerma. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. followed be a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Refugio, Texas. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria public schools have hundreds of unfilled job openings amidst national teacher shortage
- Victoria house catches fire
- Police arrest 1 after panic alarm tripped at Victoria bank
- Area players named to all-star rosters
- Blotter: Woman assaulted at home Tuesday morning
- Victoria Parks & Recreation to host Miller Lite Blastoff fireworks show
- Victoria City Council to honor founders with statue
- All-area nominations needed
- Gridlock
- Area Honor Roll
Commented
- Letter: Automatic assault rifles should be banned (12)
- The Second Amendment is not absolute (6)
- Letter: Too many biased guest columnists (2)
- Don't allow lawmakers to 'thoughts-and-prayers' away the horrible Uvalde massacre (11)
- Gridlock (2)
- Gov. Abbott asks for legislative recommendations in response to Uvalde shooting (1)
- Dennis Patillo: Quick pickles are easier than canned pickles (1)
- VISD board approves $1.7M contract for Liberty campus renovations, hires principal (1)
- Guest column: Policies beyond prayers, works beyond faith (1)
- Donald E. Beckham (1)
- Dave Sather: The behavioral apocalypse (1)
- Do you think the new traffic light at Victoria’s Houston Highway H-E-B will improve pedestrian safety? (1)
- Don Lee Srubar (1)
- County to decide which advertising firm will help Victoria Regional Airport (1)
Online Poll
Are you staying cool in this heat?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.