Juanita “Janie”
Edelmira Rubio
GOLIAD — Juanita “Janie” Edelmira Rubio, age 65 of Goliad, Texas, passed away on May 27, 2021. She was
born on January 25, 1956, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Janie was single. She graduated from Goliad High School in 1974 and received a basketball scholarship to Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. She obtained a plate welders certification from Bee County College in 1982. Janie also received certification of appreciation from Goliad Manor in 2002, 2003, and twice in 2004.
Janie is survived and will be greatly missed by her siblings, Gloria Rubio Traber and her husband Emil from Round Rock, Texas. Joe Rubio Jr. and wife Mary Alice, from Gautier, Mississippi. RoseAlia Rubio from Goliad, Texas. Sylvia Rubio and husband James Prather from Austin, Texas. Sister-In-Law Mary Rubio from Goliad, Texas, along with numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Jose (Joe) Duque Rubio Sr. and Luisa Pena Rubio, and brother Rene Paul Rubio of Goliad, Texas.
Services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow in La Bahia Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

