Juanita “Janie” Garcia
VICTORIA — Janie was born March 10, 1951 to the late Riley and Candelaria G. Robles in Victoria, Texas. She earned her heavenly wings on March 24, 2021 at 9:30am after fighting a short, courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Joe R. Garcia, a daughter, Jenny Lynn Escalante of Victoria, son, Joe Trinidad Garcia of Katy, and a brother, David Robles of Brenham as well as three grandchildren, Jacob Andrew Garcia, Jonathen Matthew Garcia and Arik Jordan Escalante. She is preceded in death by her parents, Riley and Candelaria Robles, son, Michael R. Garcia, brothers and sister-in-law, Albert Robles, Adolph and wife Josephine, Paul and wife, Helen, Gilbert and wife, Manuela, Ruben and wife, Janie, Ernest Carabajal and wife, Stella, and sister-in-law Rose Robles. Janie attended Victoria High School and graduated from the first senior class at Stroman High School. She was a proud Stroman Rader Belle. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, past member of Catholic Daughters of America. She worked for Mrs. Penni Gietz and the late Dr. Leonard Gietz for over 25 years. Janie was well known for her delicious cookies and her love for catering. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many, she never met a stranger. A rosary will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows at 8:15am on Saturday, March 27, 2021 with a church service beginning at 9am and a burial to follow at Mission Valley Cemetery. Pallbeaers include Joe T. Garcia, Jacob A. Garcia, Jonathen M. Garcia, Arik J. Escalante, Andrew Robles and Tracy Robles.
