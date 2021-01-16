Juanita “Janie” Soto
EDNA — Juanita “Janie” Inez Soto, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born in Refugio, Texas on July 31, 1945, to the late Tranquilino Quirino Rodriguez and Inez Luna Rodriguez.
Janie, as she was known to her loved ones, worked in the housekeeping department of the Jackson County Hospital District for 26 years. She dedicated her life to helping others in their time of need. She greeted every patient with a smile and was known for telling everyone “May God Bless You” and always reminding them that she would keep them in her prayers. Janie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed by so many.
Janie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jesus “Jessie” Soto; son, Robert Lee Soto: daughter, Jessica Lynn Armstead; grandchildren, Asia Marisa Shorts (Isis), Jassmine Kay Soto (Jon), Timothy Lee Soto, Micole Laila Armstead, and Santrea Dominique Armstead; brother, Jimmy Rodriguez (Terry); sisters, Maria M. Fikac, Aurora Z. Soto (Sal), Lucy R. Vidaurre (Ruben); sister-in-laws, Patsy Rodriguez and Jeanie Rodriguez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fernando Rodriguez and wife Tommy Rodriguez, Octabiano (Daniel) Rodriguez, and Victor Rodriguez.
Visitation services will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 pm, also in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (14)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (6)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (5)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (4)
- Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress (3)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- Vaccine still not available for Victoria County's elderly (2)
- Local elected officials, party chairs condemn chaos at US Capitol (2)
- Rep. Cloud issues statement on impeachment (1)
- Bread Crumbs: A call to repent (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.