JUANITA LARA- GUEVARA VICTORIA - Juanita Lara-Guevara, 62, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Juanita was born September 11, 1957 in Victoria, Texas to the late Ofelia Gamez Lara-Escojido and Lucio Lara Escojido. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family. Juanita was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where she was member of Rio de Agua Viva. Juanita is survived by her husband, Roberto Guevara; sons, Jose Luis Mejia and Jason Mejia; sisters, Isabel Lara, Olga Lara Salazar, Carmen Lara Ramirez, Lydia Escojido-Flores, Gloria Lara Olguin; brothers, Lucio Lara, George Lara, Jesse Escojido; grandchildren, Javier and Julie Mejia and Victoria Hinojosa; and grandchildren, Aaron Michael, Alexandria and Yliana Rose Mejia. In addition to her parents, Juanita was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lara-Ortega, Rose Lara-Poncio and Hortensia Lara-Chapa; brothers, Johnny Lara and Joe Mario Escojido; and sister-in-Christ Renee Herring. A viewing will be held throughout the day for Juanita from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 am on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, followed by the Funeral Mass at 9:00 am. Interment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include Beto Salazar, Jr., Joel Flores, Aaron Lara, Ray Ortega, Sr., Frank Moreno, and Costa Perez. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Olguin, Jesse Escojido, Javier Mejia and Aaron Mejia. Share fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
