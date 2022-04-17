Juanita Lucke
SHINER — Juanita Jerleen Lucke, age 89, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born February 9, 1933 in Moulton to Stanis and Hilda Mueller Rothbauer.
She was a member of United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church and a life-long Lutheran. She enjoyed playing cards, dominos, going to the farm, watching the San Antonio Spurs, and playing bingo at the local weekly Senior Citizens gathering.
She was a people person and enjoyed long conversations with friends, relatives, or anyone as she never knew a stranger that she could not strike up a conversation.
Her work history included Goedecke Cotton Company, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), Shiner Hospital, and finally as bookkeeper at United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church which she treasured the most.
She will be sorely missed by all that came to know her and she is now with the Lord and her loved ones.
Survivors: daughter, Connie Novosad (Bruno); son, Kenneth Lucke (Debbie); grandchildren, Logan Lucke (Ashley), Mallory Tesch (Tim), Hanna Novosad(fiancé Nathan) and Alisa Novosad; great-grandchildren, Landon Tesch, Owen Lucke, Knox Lucke and Nolan Tesch.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Charles Lucke; daughters, Infant daughter and Renee Lucke.
Visitation 4-6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Heinold officiating. Burial Moulton City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Logan Lucke, Tim Tesch, Nathan Pilat, Leslie Besetsny, Paul Lucke and Tom Honigschmidt.
Memorial contributions may be given to United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church Building Fund.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Are we at a point of no return? (10)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (8)
- Letter: Making our earthly home a better place for all mankind (7)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- Guest Column: Turning pain into percentages (1)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Q: How do hospitals get paid for COVID-19 patients (1)
- Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Guess where people from Victoria are finding new jobs? No. 7 is a surprise (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.