JUANITA MARTINEZ MENDOZA VICTORIA - Juanita Martinez Mendoza, age 66, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1953 in Victoria, Texas to the late Margarito Martinez and Eufemia Rodriguez Martinez of Victoria. She is survived by her Companion; John Meyer, Daughters; Sylvia Fonseca (Paul Vasquez), Doralinda Ayala (Joe Huerta III) both of Victoria, Sons; Hilario Fonseca (Raquel), Francisco Fonseca (Norma), Daniel Fonseca (Rebecca) all of Victoria, Sisters; Ramona Vega, Dora Ramos, Santos Rangel (Joe) all of Victoria, Marylou Hampson (Rick) of Bay City, Brother; Pedro Martinez (Gloria) of Victoria, 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her fur baby Tiny Boy. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband; Louis Mendoza, Daughter; Rachel Fonseca and Sister; Guadalupe Trevino. Visitation will begin on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Eliecer Patino Hurtado to officiate. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Hilario Fonseca III, Jason R. Fonseca, Paul Anthony Vasquez Jr., Joseph Fonseca, Nathaniel Sanabria and Francisco Nicholas Leos. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
