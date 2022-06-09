Juanita Moreno Rojas
GOLIAD — Juanita Moreno Rojas, 70, passed away Saturday, June 4th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Friday, June 10th, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market Street in Goliad, TX. Funeral service for Juanita will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home with interment to immediately follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Juanita was born October 13, 1951, in Goliad, Texas to the late Lucas and Refugia Moreno. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Lopez Rojas Jr.; parents, Lucas and Refugia Moreno; sister, Eufemia Reyes; grandchildren, Louis Anthony Rojas, Antonio Angel Rojas.
Juanita leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Antonio Moreno Rojas III, Louis Moreno Rojas; sister, Mary Vega; brother, Joe Moreno; grandchildren, Kayla, Treajon, Jeremiah, Ashley, Sabrina, Yvette, Teanna Rojas, Byron Littles; great grandchildren, Meghan Ann Funkhauser, Faithlynn Nicole Rojas, Hunner Ray Rojas; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
